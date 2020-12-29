Ram Charan, one of the most popular actors of Telugu Cinema, has been tested positive for COVID-19. The RRR actor has shared about it on social media platforms. The 35-year-old actor and producer has also mentioned in his post that he has no symptoms, and has quarantined at home. Ram Charan has urged everyone to get tested who came in contact with him in the past few days. If you remember, just two days ago photos of Ram Charan from the sets of Acharya had hit the internet where he was seen interacting with the team members. Ram Charan Spotted On The Sets Of Chiranjeevi’s Acharya! (View Pics).

While sharing about being tested positive for COVID-19, Ram Charan mentioned, “Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon.” Fans have been wishing speedy recovery for the RRR actor from the time he has revealed that he’s being tested positive for COVID-19. Chiranjeevi Tests Negative For COVID-19, Megastar Reveals The Earlier Result Was A False Positive.

Ram Charan Tests Positive For COVID-19

Request all that have been around me in the past couple of days to get tested. More updates on my recovery soon. pic.twitter.com/lkZ86Z8lTF — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 29, 2020

Almost a month ago, Ram Charan’s father, Megastar Chiranjeevi had shared a post that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had done the test before resuming shoot for his upcoming flick Acharya, in which his son Ram Charan is also playing a key role. But later Chiranjeevi shared that he has been tested negative for COVID-19 and also revealed that the earlier result was a false positive due to a faulty RT-PCR kit. We wish Ram Charan a speedy recovery!

