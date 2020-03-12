VT10: Varun Tej Wraps Up the Vizag Schedule of His Upcoming Boxing Film

Varun Tej (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Telugu star Varun Tej plays a boxer in his upcoming film, tentatively called #VT10. The actor wrapped up the Visakhapatnam schedule of the film. Varun took to Twitter, where he shared a photograph of himself sitting on a bench with the sea in the background. VT10: Varun Tej Begins Shoot of the Sports-Based Film in Visakhapatnam (View Pic)

"Wrapped up the vizag schedule! Had a great time shooting there... #VT10," he captioned the image. #VT10 is a boxing drama helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati. Gaddalakonda Ganesh Movie Review: Varun Tej Starrer Gets a Thumbs Up on Twitter Despite Film’s Last Minute Name Change.

Varun Tej Wraps Up VT10's Vizag Schedule

Wrapped up the vizag schedule!! Had a great time shooting there..#VT10 pic.twitter.com/qTIHfHDw9B — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) March 11, 2020

According to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, the film is the maiden production venture of Sidhu Mudda and Allu Venkatesh. The film has music by Thaman S. and cinematography by George C Williams.