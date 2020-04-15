Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover Is Now Available On Netflix!

Vijay Deverakonda in World Famous Lover (Photo Credits: Twitter)

When it comes to romantic dramas, how can one cannot think of Vijay Deverakonda? After Arjun Reddy, he has become the talk of the town. In fact, in 2019 he even became the most searched south actor, as per Google India. Vijay, who was seen as a self-destructive, short-tempered and alcoholic surgeon in Arjun Reddy, was praised for his performance. Then when his look from World Famous Lover was released, fans couldn’t stop comparing his avatar in Arjun Reddy. For those who missed watching World Famous Lover in theatre, can now watch it on Netflix. Karan Johar to Remake Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover in Hindi?

Owing to coronavirus lockdown, many are binge-watching latest releases that includes films, series and varied range of shows in multiple languages. So, here is another addition to your list of must watch film! Vijay Deverakonda starrer World Famous Lover is now available on Netflix. When several other films and shows are been delayed due to coronavirus, such releases on the OTT platforms are definitely a relief for the audience. Irrfan Khan Starrer Angrezi Medium Arrives On Disney Plus Hotstar VIP!

Checkout The Announcement Here

So are you all set to watch World Famous Lover on Netflix? Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda’s next project will mark his debut in Bollywood. The hunk of Tollywood will be seen in Fighter, in which Ananya Panday is paired opposite him. This film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and will be produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects.