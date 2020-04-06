Irrfan Khan Starrer Angrezi Medium Arrives On Disney Plus Hotstar VIP!

Angrezi Medium on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Angrezi Medium, which was a spin-off to the 2017 released film Hindi Medium, starring Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan in the lead roles, had released on March 13. But due to the coronavirus outbreak, right after the film’s release the state governments of India had ordered closing down of theatres the following day in order to avoid mass gathering. So, not all could make it to the theatres on the day of its release. Angrezi Medium might have not been able to earn outstanding figures at the box office, but it did open to positive reviews from critics and fans. It did have the right dose of humour and family drama. And now Angrezi Medium has hit the OTT platform! Yes, this film is now available on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP. Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Disney Plus Is Finally Arriving in India on April 3, Hotstar Premium Members Will Get the Benefit (Read Deets).

The makers of Angrezi Medium was reportedly planning to re-release the film in theatres, once everything settles down and the theatres get opened again, reports Bollywood Hungama. The report also stated that the makers are planning to release the film digitally, and here it is!The ones who wanted to watch Angrezi Medium on the big screens, but couldn’t get to watch it, can enjoy the film on their television screens. Irrfan Khan not only announced about the film being premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar VIP, but he has also shared the link of the same. The Lion King Premieres On Disney Plus; Here's How You Can Watch Danny Glover, Beyonce Movie on Hotstar.

Announcement Of Angrezi Medium Streaming On Disney Plus Hotstar VIP

Watch The Trailer Below

Angrezi Medium revolves around the lives of a father and daughter duo, Champak Bansal (Irrfan Khan) and Tarika Bansal (Radhika Madan). Champak, a Mithai-seller, does everything to fulfill his daughter’s wishes. It shows how he goes about to any length in order to fulfil Tarika’s dream of doing further studies in London.