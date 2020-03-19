Karan Johar to Remake Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover in Hindi?

Vijay Deverakonda, Karan Johar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most bankable actors down south. And let’s not miss the point that he is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Ananya Panday in Puri Jagannadh’s untitled film, which is bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. Besides roping him in films, filmmakers also seem to be interested in remaking the films he starred in. Arjun Reddy was remade in Hindi and it turned out to be blockbuster. Ahead the release of Dear Comrade, Karan Johar announced that he would be remaking this film in Hindi, and now it is heard that KJo would also remake Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover in Hindi. World Famous Lover Movie Review: Vijay Deverakonda, Aishwarya Rajesh Make This Tiresome Arjun Reddy Hangover Somewhat Interesting.

The Telugu movie World Famous Lover was directed by Kranthi Madhav. The romantic drama featured Vijay Deverakonda, Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in the lead. Although fans and critics were impressed with Deverakonda’s performance, the film could not manage to shine at the box office unlike his previous movies. As per a report in Tollywood.Net, Bollywood director-producer Karan Johar recently watched World Famous Lover and is keen to make it in Hindi by incorporating few changes. However, there has been no official announcement about it yet. Will Vijay Deverakonda Star in Karan Johar's Hindi Remake of Dear Comrade? He Answers...(Watch Video).

Regarding Dear Comrade, after the announcement of the remake rights in Hindi, the makers have not announced anything yet. Neither details of the star cast nor any other update about this Hindi version has been made yet. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.