World Famous Lover Trailer: Love, Madness, Heartaches…Vijay Deverakonda’s Romantic Drama Is Full of Emotions and a Perfect Watch for Valentine’s Day 2020 (Watch Video)

World Famous Lover Trailer (Photo Credits: YouTube Stills)

The much-awaited trailer of World Famous Lover is out exactly a week before Valentine’s Day 2020. After watching Vijay Deverakonda in Arjun Reddy, fans were eagerly looking forward to see his role in this Kranthi Madhav directorial. Whilst many of them must have already got it like Arjun Reddy vibes, this time Vijay wants to be the ‘World Famous Lover’. This trailer is full of emotions – there is love, madness, heartaches, and much more in this romantic drama. And this movie will indeed turn out to be a watch for February 14, 2020. World Famous Lover Song My Love: Vijauy Deverakonda's Romantic Track Is Like a Breath of Fresh Air! (Watch Video).

The trailer of World Famous Lover highlights the various phases in Vijay Deverakonda’s life. He is seen romancing four heroines and it does not seem to have smooth relationship. Be it his youthful days or his married life, the central character seem to have undergone immense amount of pain. While sharing the trailer Deverakonda captioned it as, “I knew this was going to be my last love story, so we decided to make this one of its kind. Filled with all kinds of love. I present to you, #WorldFamousLover!” Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover Teaser Is OUT and Twitterverse Cannot Help But Call It Arjun Reddy 2!

Watch The Trailer Of World Famous Lover:

We get to see a lot of emotions in this romantic drama, but what fans wanted to see was more of Vijay Deverakonda’s chemistry with Raashi Khaana. The other three lead actress are Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite. While fans have already declared this film as a blockbuster, let’s wait and watch if it manages to rule like Deverakonda’s last film, Arjun Reddy.