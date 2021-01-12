Zombie Reddy is the upcoming action-horror directed by Prasanth Varma. The makers have announced about the film’s release date. Starring Sajja Teja and Anandhi in the lead, it is the first film in Telugu Cinema. And it is the first film of the actor as a lead. The makers confirmed and announced about the film’s release date. Zombie Reddy is all set to hit the big screens on February 5, 2021. Mohanlal’s Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham All Set To Be Released In Theatres On March 26, 2021!

Zombie Reddy is partially based on coronavirus pandemic as well. Besides the release date of India, the makers have also announced that the film will be released in the US on February 4. The film was initially supposed to be released during the time of Sankranthi, however, the makers taking advice from industry veterans decided to postpone the release date. Rana Daggubati’s Haathi Mere Saathi Is Hitting Theatres Just Before Holi on March 26.

There are several films that had to be postponed as the theatres were shut owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It was after months that the cinema halls started to re-open by adhering to the safety protocols issued by health experts and officials.

