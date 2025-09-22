Mumbai, September 22: The first look of the upcoming Telugu language pan-India film ‘Adhira’ was unveiled on Monday. The poster features a colossal volcano erupting as it hurls molten fire into a storm-darkened sky. Amid the roaring chaos stands SJ Suryah, transformed beyond recognition with bull-like horns in his crown and a menacing silhouette. His raw tribal armour radiates the ruthlessness of a demon. Kalyan Dasari kneels with unflinching resolve, his eyes ablaze with an unshakable destiny.

The film marks the debut of Kalyan Dasari, and is directed by Prasanth Varma, who is known for ‘Hanu-Man’. Rooted in the eternal essence of Indian culture, the film features cutting-edge visual grandeur, and is the next jewel in the ever-expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), an audacious vision that continues to raise the bar for Indian superhero storytelling. ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’ Trailer Out: Fans React With ‘Pure Goosebumps’ and ‘Pride of Indian Cinema’; Rishab Shetty’s Folklore Prequel To Release on October 2 (View Post).

‘Adhira’ First Look

When darkness blooms the world, a LIGHTNING of hope emerges ❤️‍🔥 Presenting @IamKalyanDasari and @iam_SJSuryah in #ADHIRA ⚡️ A New SUPERHERO from #PrasanthVarmaCinematicUniverse 💥💥💥 Created By @PrasanthVarma An RKD Studios Production Presented By RK Duggal Directed By… pic.twitter.com/gDJl9lfy1T — RKD Studios (@RKDStudios) September 22, 2025

The makers took to their X, formerly Twitter, and shared the first look as they wrote, “When darkness blooms the world, a LIGHTNING of hope emerges. Presenting @IamKalyanDasari and @iam_SJSuryah in #ADHIRA. A New SUPERHERO from #PrasanthVarmaCinematicUniverse. Created By @PrasanthVarma An RKD Studios Production Presented By RK Duggal Directed By @sharandirects Produced By Riwaz Ramesh Duggal”>

‘Adhira’ promises a heart-pounding confrontation where hope collides with destruction. Kalyan Dasari channels an electrifying superpower to defend Dharma itself, setting the stage for an unforgettable fight between light and an unstoppable darkness. Like a volcanic eruption of emotion and adrenaline, ‘Adhira’ is poised to set theatres ablaze. ‘Forever Grateful to Telugu Audience’: Chiranjeevi Completes 47 Years in Cinema, Expresses His Gratitude to His Fans (See Post).

Director Prasanth Varma is known for his innovative storytelling and visually striking style. His ‘Hanu-Man’, which was released in 2024, became India’s first Telugu superhero film, and was a massive box-office success and expanded into a cinematic universe. His ability to merge myth, fantasy, and contemporary themes positions him as one of Telugu cinema’s bold visionaries.

Backed by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal, RKD Studios mounts this grand-scale, prestigious venture with an ambition as boundless as the story it tells. With Sharan Koppisetty at the helm, this cinematic spectacle has already rolled cameras, promising a larger-than-life experience that will ignite audiences across the globe.

