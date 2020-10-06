The theatres or cinema halls have be shut ever since the coronavirus outbreak happened. In order to contain the further spread, it was important to avoid large gatherings. Cinema halls are one such place where people gather in large numbers and there is no social distancing. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar has now confirmed that the theatres will reopen from October 15 and he has also announced the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for screening of films. The guidelines have been issued as per the Ministry of Home Affairs. I & B Ministry Recommends Reopening Of Theatres In August, Cinema Owners Not Happy With 25% Capacity.

The occupancy in theatres will not be more than 50% and the audience will be seated in alternate seats. There would be a marking on seats that are not to be occupied. The audiences should have installed Arogya Setu app and individuals who are asymptomatic will be allowed. In every cinema hall, there will be thermal screening that will be carried out. The audience is encouraged to book their tickets online. In case tickets are being booked directly at the box office, there would be floor markers that one should adhere and maintain social distancing. The temperature will be set at in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius in theatres. Before, during interval and after the screening there will be public service announcements regarding following the safety protocol. Carrying hand sanitiser and wearing face masks inside the cinema hall are also mandatory. Films and TV Shooting Can Be Resumed While Following the Norms of Social Distancing, Says Union Minister Prakash Javadekar.

SOPs For Cinema Halls

Announced the Standard operating procedures, SOP's for cinema halls, multiplexes etc. for screening of films, as they reopen from 15th of October as per Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.#UnlockWithPrecautions pic.twitter.com/X1XZFZoDAT — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 6, 2020

Prakash Javadekar Briefs On SOP For Screening Of Films In Theatres

Briefing on SOP for exhibition of films https://t.co/EsnU2daTRQ — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) October 6, 2020

These are the guidelines that the multiplexes and the audiences have to follow. It is mandatory to follow all the above mentioned guidelines in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

