The novel coronavirus mayhem had hit India during the end of March and it's still very much creating a ruckus everyday. With each passing day, the number of COVID-19 positive cases are increasing and well we all need to fight it until a proper vaccine for the deadly bug is out. This has also affected the economy of the country and also the entertainment industry. Now, as per the latest update, the Centre has released SoP for film and television shooting and talks about how the once facing the camera will be exempt from wearing a mask. Films and TV Serials Shoots Won't Start in West Bengali as Talks Fail over COVID-19 Medical Insurance for Workers.

"I am happy to announce that we are releasing standard operating procedure for film and TV programme shooting," ANI quoted, Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting. The report also elaborates the guidelines to be followed while shooting and puts light on how the new normal will look like." The shooting of films and tv serials can be resumed now while following the norms of social distancing and wearing of masks except for the people who are being recorded on camera," it adds. Centre Likely To Release SOPs For Resuming Films, TV Serials Shooting Soon, Says I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar.

This is indeed good news for the entertainment sector as finally, the money will start flowing within the industry once again. Now, get set to see all the stars from Bollywood as well as the small screen to gear up and be back at work. Stay tuned!

