April start cannot be better for moviegoers as Telugu star Varun Tej’s upcoming film Ghani is slated for April 8 release. Helmed by Kiran Korrapati, the Boxing-drama also stars Nadhiya, Upendra, Jagapati Babu, Sunil Setty, Saiee Manjrekar, Naresh, and Naveen Chandra in major roles. With RRR's box-office dominance it will be interesting to see how will this Varun Tej film fare. Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt's The Lost City is an upcoming fantasy adventure film that is hitting the Indian screens on April 8. The Hollywood flick with so many stars has already received mixed reviews from critics. RRR Box Office Collection Week 2: Hindi Version Of Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s Film Stands At A Total Of Rs 184.59 Crore In India!

Chris Pine’s new military movie The Contractor is an action thriller that follows the story of James Harper, a discharged U.S. Special Forces Sergeant, who is dismissed with no pension and no funds to care for his family. James turns to a black ops operation for some quick cash and here's when the drama begins. The Contractor is also set for March 8 release. Hurdang and Galwakdi are the other theatrical releases of the week. Will be interesting to see whether these new releases will affect the Box-office dominance of RRR? OTT Releases of the Week: Abhishek Bachchan’s Dasvi on Netflix, Kunal Kemmu’s Abhay Season 3 on ZEE5, Chris Pine’s All the Old Knives on Amazon Prime Video and More.

Let's quickly take a complete look at the movies releasing on the theatres this week: (the below releases are subject to change as per the makers' decision)

April 8 - Theatrical Releases

The Lost City

The Contractor

Hurdang

Ghani

Galwakdi

