Ajay Devgn’s daughter, Nysa Devgn, has taken over the internet with a hilarious video where she recreates her father’s popular song Pehla Tu dance step from Son of Sardaar 2. In the clip shared by Orry, Nysa is seen smoothly performing the viral finger move along with him. Orry’s caption read, “She didn’t even have to learn the dance!!” showing just how naturally Nysa nailed it. The video quickly caught fans’ attention, with many commenting, “Like father, like daughter.” Social media is buzzing over Nysa’s playful imitation of Ajay’s signature style from the track, which was originally performed with actress Mrunal Thakur. The video has now gone viral, winning hearts across platforms. Fact Check: Did Orry and Samay Raina Share a Lip Lock in the Internet Sensation’s Latest Instagram Video? Here’s the Truth.

Orry Shares Video on Instagram – See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

