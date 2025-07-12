Fact Check: Did Orry and Samay Raina Share a Lip Lock in the Internet Sensation’s Latest Instagram Video? Here’s the Truth

Internet sensation and BFF of Bollywood star kids, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry, enjoys a massive fan following. Often seen hanging out with Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, Urvashi Rautela, and Uorfi, Orry’s Instagram feed is anything but ordinary. But his latest post has managed to shock and confuse even his most dedicated fans. In a video shared on Instagram, Orry was allegedly seen sharing a smooch with popular stand-up comedian and 'India's Got Latent' fame Samay Raina. Netizens were left with mixed reactions as he dropped the new video on his Instagram account. But, did the kiss legit happen? ‘Labuwho??’: Khushi Kapoor Joins Orry in Hilarious Viral Labubu Doll Trend! Boney Kapoor’s Cameo Leaves Fans Surprised (Watch Video).

Orry and Samay Raina’s Alleged Lip Lock in Viral Video

Taking to Instagram on Friday (July 11), Orry shared a short video with Samay Raina. It starts with both of them striking Orry’s signature OG pose. Then comes the surprise moment: they close their eyes and share a kiss that leaves us completely speechless. Sure, since it's Orry’s own post, some PDA is expected. But still, Mr Awatramani and Samay Raina, that was bold! Like us, netizens were totally stunned.

Hinting that the video was fake, Orry captioned it, "Who made this?! #NotOkay #PleaseStop." Samay Raina commented under the post and wrote, "wtf man."

Orry and Samay Raina’s Viral Kidd Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Netizens React to Orry and Samay Raina’s Viral Video

As soon as the video was shared many rushed to the comment section to share laughing emojis, others expressed mixed reactions. Few even thought that the video was real and joked that Samay Raina shouldn't be doing such things just for a comeback. A user wrote, "You must be drunk enough to upload this." Another said, "Bhai ho jaega comeback, ye sab karne ki zaroorat nahi."

Netizens on Samay Raina-Orry’s Viral Video

Instagram Comments

Here’s Why Orry and Samay Raina’s Viral Kiss Video Is Fake/AI-Generated

It’s been a while since we’ve seen celebrities targeted by deepfakes and AI-generated content, but it seems these digital threats are making a comeback, as seen in Orry’s latest Instagram post. The video shows Orry sharing a lip lock with Samay Raina, but it’s clearly fake. If you watch it closely, everything looks off. Their movements after striking a chest-puff pose appear abnormal, and the way their heads tilt in perfect sync raises serious doubts about the video’s authenticity. Orry Gets Cut Off by Urvashi Rautela While Vibing to ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ at Cannes 2025, Internet Sensation Calls Her ‘First Indian Woman To Capture Orry Under Her Ballgown’ in Viral Video - WATCH.

Have you come across any such AI-geneared content featuring celebrities recently?

Fact check

Claim : Orry and Samay Raina share a lip-lock in Internet star's latest Instagram Video. Conclusion : No, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry and Samay Raina did not share a kiss in the video. If you look closely, their body movements seem unnatural, which is a clear evidence that AI was used to manipulate it. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 12, 2025 12:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).