Adaa Khan on Her Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Stint: 'My Family is Surprised as They Always Thought I Am Too Fragile to Handle All This'

Adaa Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Colors' Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 went on air last week and from amongst the host of participants, one very unlike name was that of the extremely good looking naagin, actress Adaa Khan. KKK 10 marks Adaa's debut in the reality shows genre and so far seems to be having an impressive run, having completed all of her stunts, be it individual or partner ones. And the actress has been winning hearts, especially after her latest stunt with Karan Patel, where she had to guide a blinded KP and knock off some drums. And Adaa’s fans were quick to trend '#WellDoneAdaa' on Twitter after the episode as they were left awestruck with her fiesty performance. Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 First Episode Review: Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar and Others Face Their Phobias Like a Boss!.

It’s only been a couple of weeks since the show went on air and Adaa has surprised us all with the way she has performed her stunts. Whether the act with the creepy crawlers or her car stunt with Karan Patel, Adaa has been brave and consistent. Karan Patel Is The Highest Paid Contestant On The Special Edition Of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi?

View this post on Instagram Watch #khatrokekhiladi10 at 9pm @colorstv #silentkilleradaa A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on Feb 29, 2020 at 4:30am PST

When asked she says, "I am overwhelmed with the warm feedback I have received on my performance in Khatron Ke Khiladi. This is my first reality show and I couldn't have expected anything better. On social media, my fans have commented that I don’t talk much, but when it comes to performing stunts I am giving my best. The response is so positive that it is giving me a high. And by nature I am shy and probably the quietest one. The way I have performed so far, I have surprised myself in the show. My family is also surprised as they always think I am too fragile to handle all this." Well, looks can be very very deceptive after all, right Adaa?