The high-stakes reality show The 50 premiered on February 1, 2026, with a major twist that saw popular content creator Vanshaj Singh become the first contestant to be eliminated. The premiere episode, which aired on Colors TV and JioHotstar, introduced 50 celebrities to a palace-like setting where they must compete in physical and mental challenges to protect an INR 50 lakh prize pool. Singh’s exit occurred before he could even enter the main house, following a decision by the show’s five winning captains. ‘The 50’: Vanshaj Singh EVICTED From JioHotstar’s New Reality Show During Premiere Episode, Fans Call Elimination ‘Unfair’.

Who is Vanshaj Singh?

Vanshaj Singh, 22, is a prominent Indian digital creator and reality TV personality originally from Dehradun. Standing out as one of the youngest participants in the star-studded lineup of The 50, Singh entered the show with a reputation for being a competitive "outsider" in a field dominated by established television actors and seasoned reality stars.

Instagram Post of Vanshaj Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanshaj Singh (@iamvanshajsingh)

Before joining The 50, he gained significant visibility as the runner-up of Playground Season 4, another popular task-based reality competition.

Background and Career

Singh's journey in the digital space began in July 2015 when he launched his YouTube channel. Over nearly a decade, he has transitioned from a young creator to a significant influencer within the Indian gaming and pop culture communities.

His career is marked by a blend of lifestyle vlogging and competitive gaming, often focusing on the experiences of Gen Z in urban environments like Mumbai. He has been recognised by various industry trackers as one of India's fastest-growing young influencers heading into 2026.

Social Media

With over 1 million followers on Instagram and nearly 400,000 subscribers on YouTube, Singh has built a loyal audience through a mix of gaming Content, lifestyle vlogs and pop culture commentary. His engagement rate is notably high, driven by a raw and unfiltered communication style that resonates with a younger demographic.

Vanshaj Singh x KSI

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanshaj Singh (@iamvanshajsingh)

Vanshaj Singh in ‘The 50’

Singh’s stint on The 50 was brief but controversial. After an initial arena task, five captains, Karan Patel, Prince Narula, Shiv Thakare, Krishna Shroff, and Faisal Shaikh, were tasked with selecting one person for elimination. The group chose Singh, with Karan Patel citing a "lack of interaction" with other contestants as the primary reason. ‘The 50’ Contestant Vanshaj Singh Leaks Chat With Prince Narula’s Team Amid Elimination Controversy, Calls Him ‘Clown’.

Vanshaj Singh on ‘The 50’ Exit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanshaj Singh (@iamvanshajsingh)

The decision sparked immediate backlash. Singh took to social media to criticise the veterans, calling them "clowns" and arguing that a "task-oriented show" should prioritise performance over social politics. He further alleged that as an "outsider," he was unfairly targeted by established industry cliques. The elimination has since triggered a heated exchange on Instagram, with Singh even leaking purported chats with Prince Narula's team following the broadcast.

