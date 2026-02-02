The premiere of the new reality competition series The 50 has immediately sparked off-screen controversy. Following his elimination in the very first episode, social media creator Vanshaj Singh has released private message exchanges involving Prince Narula’s team. Singh’s exit, orchestrated by veteran captains Prince Narula and Karan Patel, has triggered a heated social media feud centered on allegations of unfair politics and "hypocrisy" within the show’s leadership. ‘The 50’: Vanshaj Singh EVICTED From JioHotstar’s New Reality Show During Premiere Episode, Fans Call Elimination ‘Unfair’.

Vanshaj Singh's Sudden Exit from 'The 50' Triggers Social Media Backlash

Vanshaj Singh became the first contestant to be ousted from The 50 after a voting round led by the first Arena challenge captains, Prince Narula and Karan Patel. The decision was reportedly based on Singh having the "least interaction" with the group a justification Singh has since publicly rejected.

Taking to Instagram, Singh slammed the veterans, stating, "Performed my task in a TASK-ORIENTED show + helped my team, got voted out for having least interaction? KARAN & PRINCE ABSOLUTE CLOWNS."

Vanshaj Singh Calls Prince Narula and Karan Patel ‘Clowns’ After ‘The 50’ Exit

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Leaked Message Details

Following his initial posts, Singh shared a screenshot of a message allegedly sent by Prince Narula’s management. The text urged Singh to cease his public criticism to avoid further "controversy" and claimed they had planned to support him.

The leaked message from Team Prince Narula read: "Hey Vanshaj, Team Prince Narula this side. No personal hate, and we don’t need any controversy. Show ko show ki tarah lo and move on. Don’t post stories like this. In fact, we were about to post a story for you, buddy."

Prince Narula’s Team and Vanshaj Singh’s Leaked Chat

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Singh mocked the reach-out with laughing emojis, questioning the sincerity of a "shoutout" from the same team that had just eliminated him without a performance-based reason.

Allegations of Manipulation

Singh did not stop at leaking the chat; he also posted a lengthy critique of Narula’s long-standing reality TV persona. He accused the Bigg Boss 9 winner of being a "hypocrite" who manipulates younger contestants while claiming to stand for individuality.

"I manipulate 10,000 young kids every year, but I am also a hypocrite because I am everything I stand against," Singh wrote in a satirical post impersonating Narula. He further targeted Karan Patel, mockingly suggesting the veteran actor belonged in an "old-age home" and calling him a "budhu budha" (stupid old man) for his role in the elimination.

Vanshaj Singh Reacts to His ‘Unfair’ Exit From ‘The 50’ – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanshaj Singh (@iamvanshajsingh)

The 'Outsider' Narrative

The tension highlights a recurring theme in Indian reality television: the divide between established industry veterans and "outsiders" or digital creators. Singh emphasised that as an outsider, he felt targeted by a pre-existing community of celebrities. ‘The 50’: Full List of Contestants Out!.

While fellow contestants like Khanzaadi and Sapna Chaudhary reportedly expressed that "least interaction" was an insufficient reason for eviction, the captains' decision remained final, setting a dramatic and divisive tone for the remainder of the season.

