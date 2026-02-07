The competitive landscape of the reality show The 50 has shifted dramatically following reports that previously sidelined contestants are returning to the palace. Social media creator Vanshaj Singh, who was the first to be eliminated during the premiere, has reportedly re-entered the competition. Joining him is veteran television actor Karan Patel, who is making a comeback after a brief absence due to medical reasons. Who Is Vanshaj Singh? All About the Content Creator and First Contestant To Be Evicted From ‘The 50’.

Vanshaj Singh to Make a Surprise Return on ‘The 50’?

According to a report by Film Window, Vanshaj Singh will officially return to the show just days after his high-profile exit. Singh’s initial elimination on Day 1 sparked significant controversy online. Following his departure, the 22-year-old influencer took to social media to criticise captains Prince Narula and Karan Patel, calling them "clowns" and accusing them of unfair play.

His re-entry is expected to create immediate friction, particularly with the veteran stars he publicly slammed. Producers are reportedly looking to capitalise on this existing tension to drive the show's narrative forward as the "outsider vs industry" debate intensifies.

Karan Patel Returns to ‘The 50’ Following Injury?

In a separate development, actor Karan Patel has also rejoined the cast. Reports from Bigg Boss Tak and other industry insiders indicate that Patel did not leave the show permanently, as some rumours suggested, but had stepped away on medical grounds.

Karan Patel Re-Enters ‘The 50’?

🚨 Karan Patel re-enters THE 50! After a medical break due to a rib injury during one of the tasks, Karan stepped out following doctor’s advice for recovery. Now fully fit, he has re-entered the show. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) February 6, 2026

The actor reportedly sustained a rib injury during a physically demanding task. After receiving medical clearance and a period of recovery, Patel has been deemed fit to resume his journey in the palace. His return brings back one of the show’s most experienced and polarising figures, likely stabilising his alliance with other senior contestants.

Context of the Re-Entries

The 50, which streams on JioHotstar and airs on Colors TV, has been marked by rapid-fire eliminations and high-stakes drama since its debut on February 1. The format, led by a mysterious "Game Master" known as The Lion, originally featured 50 contestants from the worlds of TV, social media, and YouTube. ‘The 50’: Saurabh Ghadge and Sumaira Shaikh EVICTED in Episode 4 of JioHotstar’s New Reality Show.

The return of Singh and Patel comes at a time when the show has faced criticism for focusing more on interpersonal drama than its competitive tasks. With Singh’s vocal grievances and Patel’s veteran status back in the mix, the power dynamics among the remaining contestants are expected to undergo a significant reorganisation in the coming episodes.

