Bollywood singer Mika Singh is a ladies man. Well, don't get us wrong, what we mean by the statement is that he is popular among girls from the industry. It was a while ago when pictures of Mika with Chahatt Khanna had made it to the web. With this, fans started to speculate that the two are dating. However, that was not the case as Khanna and Singh created a buzz as the two had collaborated for a music video. Talking on the same lines, recently even TV actress Akanksha Puri teased fans with a warm picture of herself with Mika Singh. Their this pic created quite a stir online and netizens could not keep calm. Akanksha Puri Threatens Legal Action Against Ex-Boyfriend Paras Chhabra and Producers For Using Her Name on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (Deets Inside).

While until now there was no official verdict neither from Akanksha nor Mika about their love-filled photo, the former has finally spoken little over the cosy pic and have made everyone more confused. It so happened that when India Forums contacted the actress about what's cooking between her and the singer? She replied, "It’s too early to reveal anything." Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh Are Not Dating But Promoting Their Upcoming Single 'Quarantine Love'.

Check Out The Picture Below:

Akanksha Puri Instagram Story

Looks like Paras Chhabra's ex and Mika have surely teamed up for a new project and their photo cuddling each other is a kind of teaser to the bigger surprise ahead. Well, it's Mika Singh and so it ought to be mysterious. Meanwhile, it is reported that Akanksha is roped in by the makers of Bigg Boss 14 to be part of the show. However, the actress has denied these claims. Stay tuned!

