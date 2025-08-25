Mika Singh has established himself as one of the biggest singers in the country. He has voiced some of the most popular hit songs such as “Subha Hone Na De”, “Mauja Hi Mauja”, “Dhanno”, and “Dhinka Chika”. Apart from his songs, he has also appeared in several reality TV shows. The singer is quite popular for leading a controversial life. He has once again landed in a new controversy after mistaking news about filmmaker Priyadarshan’s possible retirement as a death announcement. ‘Haiwaan’: Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Hindi Remake of Priyadarshan’s Malayalam Thriller ‘Oppam’ To Go on Floors THIS Month in 2025.

Mika Singh Confuses Priyadarshan’s Possible Retirement News for Death Announcement

The confusion began after the Instagram handle of Aaj Tak shared a post about filmmaker Priyadarshan's possible retirement. The post shared in Hindi read, "Hera Pheri 3 last project! Priyadarshan may bid farewell to Bollywood." The post suggested that the acclaimed filmmaker, known for directing some of the biggest comedy and drama films in Bollywood and Mollywood, is considering stepping away from Bollywood after his final project, Hera Pheri 3, starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty."

The Priyadarshan Retirement Post on Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaj Tak (@aajtak)

Mika Singh’s Comment Under the Post

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

However, Mika Singh, who is quite active on social media, seems to have misunderstood the post. Reacting to it, the singer wrote, 'Om Shanti,' which is normally written to mourn someone's passing in the Hindu tradition as a way of praying for the departed soul.

Netizens Troll Mika Singh

Mika Singh's comment immediately caught the attention of netizens, who reacted under it with hilarious remarks. Many trolled the singer for not having read the post properly, while others asked if he was "drunk". A user wrote, "@mikasingh paaji zinda hai", while another commented, "@mikasingh are sir, aapne daru pi rakhi hai kya?"

Netizens Hilariously React to Mika Singh’s Comment

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Priyadarshan’s Work Front

Priyadarshan recently wrapped filming for Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's Bhooth Bangla. He has now announced his next titled Haiwaan, starring his favourite collaborator, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, reuniting the Tashan actors after 17 years.

