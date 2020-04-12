Chahatt Khanna and Mika Singh Are Not Dating But Promoting Their Upcoming Single 'Quarantine Love'

Chahatt Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

TV actress Chahatt Khanna and singer Mika Singh recently grabbed headlines. The pair was seen having some 'quality time' spent together amid the lockdown. This soon kickstarted the speculations of their relationship as they were seen having mushy moments. Their Instagram captions too were hinting about their new dating life. However, it turns out that all this was just to promote their new collaboration. They are teaming up for a song called 'Quarantine Love', hence all this! Kapil Sharma Cheers for Medical Professionals With Daughter Anayra From the Balcony, Plays the Drums With Mika Singh During Janata Curfew (Watch Videos).

For the uninitiated, the Bade Acche Lagte Hai actress stays in the same building as that of Mika's. As the home quarantine is a mandatory thing, they decided to collaborate for a song sitting at their place.

The actress also confirmed the same to an entertainment portal that this was a promotional gimmick. They thought it would be a perfect to start promoting their project by starting the dating rumours. They are also happy that it has worked in their favour.

Well, earlier, the fans were happy to see the new couple on the block. Now, even if turns out to be a false alarm, they sure would be wanting to see their chemistry on screen. As releasing singles is the new trend going on during quarantine, it has to be seen how this one turns out to be. How do you like Chahatt and Mika's pairing? Do let us know and stay tuned with us for more updates.