Akanksha Puri Threatens Legal Action Against Ex-Boyfriend Paras Chhabra and Producers For Using Her Name on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge (Deets Inside)

Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri in Happier Times (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It seems like actress Akanksha Puri has had it with ex-boyfriend Paras Chhabra. While there was a time when Paras and Akanksha were inseparable, once the hunk entered the Bigg Boss 13 house and fell for Mahira Sharma, his relationship with Akanksha went all topsy-turvy. After allegations that he wanted to break up with Akanksha outside only but she coerced him into staying and also how she had got him to get her name inked on his wrist forcefully, Akanksha Puri dumped Paras Chhabra and even said so in many interviews that she did not want to have to do anything with her cheating boyfriend anymore. Paras Chhabra's Ex-Girlfriend Akanksha Puri Reveals That She Is Cordial With Her Ex-Boyfriend's Family (Deets Inside).

But looks like Paras' participation in his swayamvar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge and him not only comparing his suitors to Akanksha but also claiming that she tried to contact him post Bigg Boss, has got Akanksha extremely livid, so much so that she has threatened Paras and the show's production house with legal action, for using her name.

Said Akanksha, "I don't know why the show and the makers of the show are dragging my name. They are going on using my name without my consent. Sometimes, the contestants are using my name, and sometimes Paras uses it. Why are they making me a part of the show which I am not? There are so many things I know but I am not speaking as I don't want to make things ugly. Why does he keep talking about me? I am staying away and not commenting on anything, then why can't Paras stop taking my name," in a conversation with Times of India. Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra’s Ex Akanksha Puri Gets Rid of Her Wrist Tattoo of His Name; Gives It a ‘Being Me’ Twist.

She went on, "Paras is saying in the media that I tried to contact him, but even he knows that I have blocked him while he was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. I handed over the phone to his mother and before doing that I had blocked him then why is he making false claims. Even at that time, I didn't utter a word, but now things are getting out of hand."

Also revealing that her family and friends have started worrying for her after listening to Paras' claims, she revealed, "When I am not calling to return my money why will I call him? The topic has ended for me and he should stop using my name with his fellow contestants. I don't want to be associated with Paras in any way. Whatever Paras want to do he can do but stop using my name. Otherwise, I will be forced to take action him and the show (The production house). They can't use it without my consent because it is creating trouble for me outside. Calling me a cry baby and that day one of the contestants made a remark that you won't abuse me but don't compare me with Akanksha." Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Is Done With Paras Chhabra, Has Stopped Watching The Show After He Said Unpleasant Things About Her.

Also revealing that she too has secrets in her closet that she does not want to come out, Akanksha told the portal that she never wants to stoop down to such levels and all she wanted from Paras was that he refrain from using her name ever. "I am an artist and I don't want him to use my name without my consent," the angry lady concluded.