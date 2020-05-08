American Horror Story Creator Ryan Murphy Confirms He is Working on Scream Queens Season 3

Scream Queens Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy has hinted that he is working on the revival of Scream Queens. Scream Queens debuted in 2015 and revolved around sorority house terrorised by a masked serial killer. Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Will Have a ‘Crazy Erotic Sex’ Scene With Kathy Bates on American Horror Story 10, Says Ryan Murphy.

The horror-comedy series, which starred Emma Roberts and other well-known actors such as Jamie Lee Curtis, Ariana Grande, Billie Lourd and Nick Jonas, was dropped by Fox in 2017 after just two seasons. American Horror Story Season 10’s Weather-Dependent Theme Might Change, Confirms Ryan Murphy.

Murphy made the revelation about the revival in response to a fan who wrote “Scream Queens 3 (2020)” on one of his Instagram posts. "Working on that!" Murphy responded. Since its cancellation, the series has attained huge following with many fans asking for a third season.