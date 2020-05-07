Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin Will Have a 'Crazy Erotic Sex' Scene With Kathy Bates on American Horror Story 10, Says Ryan Murphy

Macaulay Culkin, Kathy Bates (Photo Credits: File Image)

American Horror Story season 10 might be delayed but be sure it is going to be dishy when it happens. Creator Ryan Murphy, who is currently garnering praise for his Netflix series - Hollywood, made a revelation about the show that will excite you. The single-piece detail got Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin excited enough to say yes to the horror series. Macaulay will have a very insane, crazy erotic sex scene with Titanic star Kathy Bates, who is now a regular on AHS. American Horror Story Season 10's Weather-Dependent Theme Might Change, Confirms Ryan Murphy.

It was recently revealed that Culkin, who has not worked in a while, is the latest actor to board the AHS crew. "So, I have this very, very great insane part. And I asked to speak to him on the phone and he said OK," Murphy said in an interview "[When] I cast, I never let people read things, usually. I said, 'OK, here's the pitch.' And I told them the character and I told him he has crazy, erotic sex with Kathy Bates and does other things. And he paused and he goes, 'This sounds like the role I was born to play.' So, he signed up right then and there."

Murphy added that he loves Macaulay's work. "There's both a lightness and a darkness with Macaulay Culkin that I'm attracted to," he said. Netflix Series Hollywood Creator Ryan Murphy Calls Henry Wilson 'the Gay Harvey Weinstein'.

"We're waiting for the crisis to be over because all those scripts are written and I'm excited for him to play that part. I'm excited for him to be in my world because I think...I'm gonna want to do a lot of things with him if he wants to work, because I think he's fascinating and interesting, and I think he has a soul," Murphy added.

Season 10 of American Horror Story will also mark the return of Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters. Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock are also set to appear.