Amid COVID -19 Pandemic, Anup Jalota in Awe of Medical Care by BMC After Travelling From London to India, Appeals Passengers to Cooperate

Popular Bhajan singer Anup Jalota took to his Twitter handle to set an example on how to be a responsible citizen in this time of COVID-19 pandemic. The singer had just landed in Mumbai from London. And, of course, he was a suspected carrier of the coronavirus since he was travelling in from a foreign country. While we are listening to stores of quarantined people running away from shelters, Anup cooperated with the BMC. Anup was made to stay in a posh hotel. The singer was impressed by the medical care that was offered. Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestant Rajith Kumar Gets Arrested By Kerala Police For Violating Laws Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Anup wrote, "I am in awe with the Medical Care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60+. I was taken to Hotel Mirage as I landed MUM from LDN ;a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling the further spread #COVID19india (sic)" Tom Hanks Discharged from Hospital and is in Self-quarantine at Home After COVID-19 Treatment, Wife Rita Wilson Still Hospitalised.

Check Out Anup Jalota's Tweet Here:

I am in awe with the Medical Care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60+. I was taken to Hotel Mirage as I landed MUM from LDN ;a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling the further spread #COVID19india pic.twitter.com/y12ZssVyFP — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) March 17, 2020

News reports are coming in from across the country of suspected patients of COVID 19 escaping the isolation wards. But a report by Quartz, points out the extremely unsanitary conditions that are forcing people to escape the wards.