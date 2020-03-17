Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestant Rajith Kumar Gets Arrested By Kerala Police For Violating Laws Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 Contestant Rajith Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Coronavirus is unfortunately spreading its tentacles faster than anyone's expectations and the world is in the state of worry. In India, Kerala was one of the few first states to register more number of positive COVID-19 cases. Amid this, Bigg Boss Malayalam 2 contestant, Rajith Kumar did the unimaginable. As he returned from Chennai to Kochi airport, the TV actor and his fans created a violated the law and put everyone's health in danger by gathering and celebrating his return. Post this a complaint was filed against him and 78 other persons. The reality show contestant has now been arrested.

As per the latest reports, the actor has been taken into the custody by the Kerala Police. The Nedumbassery Police registered an FIR against Rajith Kumar and others under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience of an order by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. The video of his and his fans' pathetic act amid the coronavirus scare went viral, leaving everyone agitated.

Earlier, Ernakulam Collector S Suhas called this act 'shameful' in his statement posted on Facebook. He wrote, "In the backdrop of Covid-19, when the entire world is exercising caution, the actions of a TV show contestant and his fans association at the Cochin International Airport will shame every Malayali. At a time when religious, political and social organisations are abandoning public events and showing solidarity with the safety of the people, law enforcers cannot turn a blind eye to such violations of the law.” The reality show participant was thrown out of it as he threw chilli powder in co-contesant's eyes.