Amitabh Bachchan, who has been the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, has bid an emotional farewell to the quiz reality show. The first episode of season 15 premiered on August 14, and out of the 15 seasons, 14 have been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan himself. Shah Rukh Khan hosted the third season. In the final episode, the actor became emotional as he said goodbye and thanked the crowd for making the show a success. Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Grand Finale: Amitabh Bachchan Bids Heartfelt Farewell in This Emotional Promo Video - WATCH!

Following the emotional video of Big B going viral online, fans started speculating whether the actor would not be returning for the upcoming seasons. Big B is yet to comment on the rumours surrounding his return to KBC. As season 15 ends, let us look into some of the most heartfelt moments of the legend on the show.

Watch Amitabh Bachchan’s Emotion Farewell to KBC:

Let's a look at the Legend's best moments on the show which can never be forgotten!

When Big B welcomed Sudha Murthy By Touching Her Feet:

In season 11, Sudha Murthy graced the show with her presence and the immense knowledge she carries. Amitabh Bachchan welcomed Sudha Murthy by touching her feet, and videos of this emotional gesture by BigB had gone viral. This defines the simplicity of the great man.

When Big B Recited a Poem from his Father's Collection

Can anyone debate about a better dialogue delivery than Amitabh Bachchan? Obviously no. In one of the episodes, the actor decided to recite a poem by his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and it stole everyone's hearts. The poem recited by the Megastar is the perfect dose of motivation you need.

When he Danced with 'Google Boy' Kautilya Pandit

Remember the six-year-old Kautilya Sharma, who had answers to any questions asked. The Google boy joined Big B for an amazing round of questions and answers, though he wasn't playing for any money. But the best moment of the episode was when Big B happily obliged Kautilya's request to dance with him on the popular "Lungi Dance."

When Amitabh Bachchan Became Lallan Bihari

In the finale of season 7, Big B decided to thrill the viewers and played a character called Lallan Bihari, who joined the hot seat opposite Big B as a participant. The episode was one of KBC's funniest episodes. Amitabh Bachchan’s Reaction to His Own Composed Music Is Too Cute To Miss (Watch Video)

Big B's Most Special Birthday Gift

In an episode of season 14, Abhishek Bachchan decided to surprise his father Amitabh Bachchan, on the sets of KBC. Big, who celebrated his birthday that day, was asked to join as a contestant while Abhishek hosted him, during which Abhishek surprised Big B with a special birthday video compiling some of his lesser-known facts along with his childhood memories. Amitabh Bachchan was completely teary-eyed and so overwhelmed by the kind gesture towards him. This sums up his pure heart.

