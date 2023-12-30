In a poignant moment on Friday's promo video of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Amitabh Bachchan bid an emotional farewell to the show's devoted audience. Ahead of the grand finale, a teaser unveiled Big B's heartfelt goodbye, marking the conclusion of this season's journey. In a snippet from the farewell, Bachchan's iconic voice resonated, bidding adieu to viewers in his distinctive style, announcing the show's impending hiatus. The clip also featured a fan praising Bachchan, likening him to God's cherished individual. As the curtains closed on this season, the host's departure left a profound impact, echoing sentiments of gratitude and reverence among the show's followers. Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Finale: Sara Ali Khan Plays Her Popular Knock-Knock Game With Amitabh Bachchan (Watch Video).

See KBC 15 Grand Finale Promo Here:

KBC Finale mein Amitji bayaan karte hain apne dil ki baat. Hasi, prem, aur yaadon se bhare iss anokhe safar ko yaad kiya jayega! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati Grand Finale, aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.#KBC15 #KaunBanegaCrorepati #KBCOnSonyTV… pic.twitter.com/slYNqDFuLJ — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 29, 2023

