Amitabh Bachchan or rather the whole of Bachchan family gave us a major scare when he, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya tested positive for COVID-19. But by the grace of God, all of them have recovered from the dreaded disease that had brought the world to a standstill. Right now, the world is gradually opening up even when the cases have not really dwindled. Amitabh Bachchan who had shot a promo for Kaun Banega Crorepati's new season earlier has written in his blog that he will resume the promo shoots. Fact Check: Is Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Running A Lottery That Wins You Rs 25 Lakhs? Beware of Fake WhatsApp Message That Will Make You Lose Money!

Bachchan wrote, "lots of prep and presentation for the starting of KBC promo shoots and the KBC itself .. detailed protocol of how it's all going to be done with maximum safety precautions ... life shall never be the same again .. perhaps .. or how we conduct ourselves in these times of pandemic." He had shot a video speaking about the registrations for this season back in May.

Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai par sapnon ko break nahee lag sakta hai. Aapke sapnon ko udaan dene phir aa rahe hain @Srbachchan lekar #KBC12. Registrations shuru honge 9 May raat 9 baje se sirf Sony TV par. pic.twitter.com/1XmZ9QNtm2 — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 2, 2020

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most-watched reality game show on Television. Last year, it helped Sony's rise in the Top 10 channels list. It is expected to repeat the same craze this year as well.

