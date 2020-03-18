Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana Tease Fans With a Glimpse of Their Chemistry in a Romantic Video Ahead of Their Song Kalla Sohna Nai's Release

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khuana are all set to come together for the music video of Neha Kakkar's upcoming song, "Kalla Sohna Nai" and fans have been super excited for it. The lovebirds recently made their relationship official and now fans can't wait to see their adorable chemistry the upcoming music video. The song is all set to release on March 19 and we bet it's going to be a top trend all day. Ahead of the music video's release, looks like Asim and Himanshi wanted to give us a glimpse of how cute the duo are going to be in this video and hence have dropped a new post on Instagram teasing their fans. Kalla Sohna Nai: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Look Adorable As They Snuggle Up In This First Poster.

The duo posted different videos where a bit of the upcoming song plays whereas Asim and Himanshi are seen romancing each other. Not only do they look super cute but also make us want to watch their new song video soon. Sharing the video, Himanshi wrote, "Kalla sohna nai out tomorrow at 5pm." In the video, Himanshi is seen wearing a floral dress whereas Asim looks his usual handsome self in a black tee and cargos.

Check Out Asim Riaz's Post Here:

Check Out Himanshi Khurana's Video Here:

Recently, Himanshi opened up about her relationship with Asim in an interview and revealed that she even met Asim's family and it after that, the couple decided to make things official. Speaking to SpotboyE, the former Bigg Boss contestant revealed, "I met them. It was a great experience. It was only because of the show- everyone feels people are fake inside, isliye woh itna confusion aur miscommunication ho raha tha. Jab tak aap bahar aake baat nahi karte, tab tak cheezein clear nahi hoti. Now, it's all good."Bigg Boss 13: Lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to Feature in a Music Video (View Pic).

Asim's popularity post Bigg Boss has been on the rise. He recently also featured in a Holi special track "Mere Angne Mein" along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Apart from Asim and Himanshi, their fellow Bigg Boss contestants, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma also recently featured in a music video together for the song "Baarish".