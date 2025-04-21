Television actor Abhinav Shukla has reportedly received a death threat from a social media user claiming to be a part of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The alleged threat comes after an ugly verbal spat between the actor's wife, Rubina Dilaik, and rapper Asim Riaz on their reality show Battleground. Asim took a dig at Rubina, saying that she wasn't fit for the reality show due to its fitness-centric format. Abhinav later reacted to Asim's remarks about Rubina on the show. Things got more heated when Abhinav revealed the threat he received online. Asim has now sharply reacted to both Abhinav's comments and the death threat. Asim Riaz Kicked Out of ‘Battleground’ After Heated Fight With Co-Mentors Rubina Dilaik and Abhishek Malhan Aka Fukra Insaan; Shoot Called Off?.

Asim Riaz Reacts to Abhinav Shukla’s Death Threats

Taking to his Instagram story on Sunday (April 20), and hit back at Rubina Dilaik's husband Abhinav Shukla and wrote, "Four judges were having a real conversation... who even called you to jump in? Stop poking your nose everywhere trying to play the hero - this isn't some WhatsApp group drama. People like you only speak up when someone else's name brings you relevance. This wasn't your scene, but you forced an entry like you mattered."

Asim Riaz Responds to Abhinav Shukla

Asim added, "Stop fishing for sympathy off fake comments from fake IDs. This is the internet - anyone can type anything. Stand tall or stay silent." Asim also responded to Abhinav's comments about the Bigg Boss 13 fame using substances to build his physique and said, "About fitness - only a man who has never lifted will cry 'steroids' when someone shows up built different. I built this body, this name, this attitude - brick by brick, rep by rep. You call it substances, I call it substance. I don't need sympathy - I need space to dominate and you stay in your lane." ‘Keep Shouting Kicked Out’: Angry Asim Riaz Reacts to Reports of Being Thrown Out of Amazon MX Player’s ‘Battleground’, Shows Middle Finger Again (See Posts).

Abhinav Shukla Alerts the Police After Receiving the Death Threat

DEATH THREATS to my family ! @DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd @DgpChdPolice @ChdPol. Person seems to be from Chandigarh / Mohali . Please act firmly & promptly. To anyone who recognises the person plz report to @DGPPunjabPolice pic.twitter.com/XLkktoYUXa — Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09) April 20, 2025

Earlier, Rubina Dilaik had also reacted to the death threat sent to her husband, Abhinav. Sharing a screenshot of the message on her Instagram story, she wrote, "My silence is not my weakness! Don't test my patience."

