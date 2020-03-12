Kalla Sohna Nai: Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Look Adorable As They Snuggle Up In This First Poster

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana in Kalla Sohna Nai (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Immediately after Bigg Boss 13 ended, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma bagged their first music video "Baarish", directed by Anshul Garg. And soon, the director roped in yet another Bigg Boss 13 couple - a real one, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana for another music video. Titled "Kalla Sohna Nai", the makers released a makeshift poster of Asim and Himanshi a few days back to announce the pair's venture that was all set to release on March 18, 2020. Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana Enjoy a Coffee Date in Chandigarh and Fans Can't Keep Calm Looking At Their Adorable Pictures!.

And now, the makers have released an official poster of their music video. The poster sees Asim and Himanshi sitting on a cot hand in hand. And while Asim gazes into his lady love's eyes lovingly, Himanshi is seen blushing. Bigg Boss 13 Grand Finale Preview: Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai Go 'Ang Laga De' and Asim Riaz-Himanshi Khurana Get 'Engaged' (Watch Video).

Take a Look At Their Loving Poster Below:

The backdrop of the poster also sees some Rajasthani folk dancers and what we presume is a castle in Rajasthan. Asim and Himanshi are seen in casual clothes while they indulge in some romance. Well, we are not complaining. Kalla Sohna Nai will release on March 19, 2020. Himanshi Khurana Confirms She's Dating Asim Riaz, Speaking About Their 2 Year Age-Gap Says, 'Doesn't Matter Anymore, Look At Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas'.

This is Asim's second music video in line after his track with Jacqueline Fernandes released on 10th March. Titled "Mere Angne Mein 2.0", the song saw Asim time travel and become a Prince. The song was received with positive applause. In addition to "Kalla Sohna Nai", Asim also has a collaboration with DJ Snake in line next.