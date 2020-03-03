Bigg Boss 13: Lovebirds Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana to Feature in a Music Video (View Pic)

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 created quite a stir and became the most viewed show in the history of Indian TV. Well, this was one of the main reasons the makers extended the controversial show for a month and a half. Finally, it's been two weeks without BB 13, but the news surrounding the contestants from the show is in no mood to stop. As going by the latest update, first, runner-up, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are cooking a surprise for their fans. So, the news is that #AsiManshi (Asim plus Himanshi) is all set to be seen in a single frame in a music video. Yep, that's right! Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz Looks Shiny and Bright as He Turns Showstopper for a Designer (Watch Video).

Himanshi shared a fresh new poster of herself along with Asim which is all about their first collaboration together. While the title of the musical piece is not out yet, the makers have dropped the poster and tapped the curiosity button already. Well, the highlight of the song will be that along with the leading pair Neha Kakkar will also be part of the same. The teaser poster is high on fashion and sees Asim in a sky blue suit whereas Himanshi can be seen in a chequered buttoned-down dress with a black stole. Asim Riaz Gets Slammed by Bigg Boss 13 Influencer, Says ‘He Wouldn’t Have Become Number 2 if I Wasn’t Around’.

Check Out The Poster Below:

Seems like BB 13 contestants are garnering a lot of work once out of the house. As even Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma a while back had teased fans with a poster of their music video which is titled as Baarish. Looks like it's going to be PaHira vs AsiManshi once both the songs make it to the web. Interesting, right? We are damn excited about the same. Stay tuned to LatestLY for more updates on the same!