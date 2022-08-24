Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been a show that has consistently and constantly turned heads and delivered some of the most nail-biting, edge-of-the-seat excitement for fans after a very long time. It’s the show known to have brought back many to TV serials. It was the next big show for Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, who reigned Indian television with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai, Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara back in 2011. With one leap, multiple heat breaks and a bazillion twists and turns, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is all set to complete its one-year mark. Since its first episode aired on August 30, 2021, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has revolutionised various little and big things on TV. And with a big week filled with drama, revelations and typically atypical twists and turns already underway, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 seems to be taking fans on an exciting roller coaster ride to celebrate one year of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2!

Well, for starters, a 7-second sneak-peek from the show has already taken Twitter by storm, with fans busy guessing the context of the emotional scene between Nakuul Mehta’s Ram Kapoor and Disha Parmar’s Priya Sood. How Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Takes Inspiration From Austen Romance! View Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s Ram and Priya Light Up the Screen With Their Crackling Chemistry.

Is it a dream sequence? Does Priya finally come clean about Pihu’s birth? Is Ram finally choosing himself over what his family wants? These are just some of the questions fans have been left with, owing to this 7-second clip. And if media reports are to be believed, there is a lot more fun and excitement to anticipate in the upcoming episodes.

To give context to the unaware, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 took a sudden 5-year leap which was met with mixed reactions by fans a few months back. But ever since the leap, which was close to the 200-episode mark, the show has been delivering some of the most exciting and loved episodes. And yesterday’s episode (August 23) left quite a few cliffhangers, as Priya hinted at having given birth to Pihu with little help when she was in jail, Maithri (Anjum Fakih) is in the middle of her delivery. The 5-year-old Pihu (played by the immensely talented Aarohi Kumavat) preps to single-handedly give media interviews to convince the world that Ram, Priya and Pihu are really back together as one happy family. Oh, and how can we forget Ram’s friend’s eager anticipation for a DNA test which will once and for all prove that Pihu is Ram and Priya’s daughter.

Well, if all this seems too much to unpack, that is exactly what makes the upcoming episodes exciting. According to several sources, Maitri is expected to deliver a baby boy, and Ram will be officially named a Godfather. But more than anything else, Ram’s honest and vulnerable confession and Priya’s teary-eyed reaction to this is what has fans dumbfounded. Will #RaYa really be back together, or will the 100 improbabilities and realities of life once again come in their way? All we can do is keep guessing while rewatching this thrilling episode & the sneak peek on loop! Share your predictions for BALH2’s way ahead in the comments!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2022 10:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).