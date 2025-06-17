The fourth season of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4 premiered recently, and fans are already hooked. From the aesthetics to the chemistry between the leads, viewers took to social media to shower praise on the show’s opening episode. The new season stars Harshad Chopda as Rishabh and Shivangi Joshi as Bhagyashree, and their charming meet-cute has left audiences gushing. Adding to the excitement is the surprise star of the episode, the adorable dog named Kaddu, who’s already winning hearts online. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ 4 Premiere: When and Where To Watch New Season of Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda’s New Romantic Show Online, Part of Ekta Kapoor’s Successful Series.

Fans Praised the Opening Episode of ‘Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4’:

#BALH4 1st episode hits the right chords, is so aesthetic and radiates endearing <3 Characterization seems good, leads are pretty and loved the supporting cast too. LOVED Kaddu, Bhagya cutie is so likeable, can't wait to see more of Rishabh, missed his voice 🥹💗 #HarshadChopda pic.twitter.com/7QTp0aiD63 — ✨️ (@daalchaawal_) June 16, 2025

Fans praised everything from the emotional vibe of the episode to the beautiful visuals. One fan on X (formerly Twitter) wrote,“#BALH4 1st episode hits the right chords, is so aesthetic and radiates endearing <3 Characterization seems good, leads are pretty and loved the supporting cast too. LOVED Kaddu, Bhagya cutie is so likeable, can't wait to see more of Rishabh, missed his voice.” Another viewer couldn’t get over the visuals: “THE CINEMATOGRAPHY, THE AESTHETICS, THE SONG — everything about this scene is soo beautiful.” Harshad Chopda, making a much-awaited return to TV, has left his fans mesmerized: “I'm not moving on anytime soon from Harshad's soothing voice. Ahhh obsessed.”

Luv the eps related alot to bhagya,indep. working single woman who get pressured by society on marriage &convince her she is weird Rishabh,the one that ll make us believe there are angel saviours HARSHAD IS BACK AS RISHABH #HarshadChopda#Balh4#Rishree#Rishabh#ShivangiJoshipic.twitter.com/OdSALtHeeb — alsh (@alshaymaics) June 16, 2025

Boss lady is here. I love the fact that carries herself in the most simplest way and doesn’t shy away from dressing in her comfort no matter what people say SHIVANGI AS BHAGYASHREE #ShivangiJoshi #Bhagyashree #Balh4 #Rishree pic.twitter.com/7Ai6RB2ouc — ᶜˡᵒᵘᵈʸ ᶜʰᵃᵒˢˢ (@cloudy_chaoss) June 16, 2025

His entry scene and performance also earned a lot of love: “Luv the eps related alot to bhagya,indep. working single woman who get pressured by society on marriage &convince her she is weird Rishabh,the one that ll make us believe there are angel saviours HARSHAD IS BACK AS RISHABH.” Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi impressed fans with her strong and independent character. “Boss lady is here. I love the fact that carries herself in the most simplest way and doesn’t shy away from dressing in her comfort no matter what people say SHIVANGI AS BHAGYASHREE.” Another fan described the storyline beautifully: “The introduction to their story was so dynamic simple yet unique! The story of vulnerability, the feeling of being left alone, and two broken hearts healing each other. So seated.” One viewer even called it “so beautiful” they couldn’t hold back their tears. ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ Promo: Shivangi Joshi’s Possessive Wife Gets Jealous As Harshad Chopda Flexes His ‘Mardon Wali Taqat’ in Gym; Ektaa Kapoor Show to Premiere on THIS Date (Watch Video)

Harshad Chopda’s fans also feel this is a much-needed redemption after his previous character arc in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, especially the ending, which many disliked. His return with Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4, alongside Shivangi Joshi, is being called a 'perfect comeback'. Produced by Ektaa Kapoor, the series is already a hit with its first episode, following in the footsteps of the beloved earlier seasons starring Ram Kapoor-Sakshi Tanwar and Nakuul Mehta-Disha Parmar. With its emotional depth, charming leads, and an irresistible pet, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 4 is off to a glowing start and fans can't wait for more.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2025 06:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).