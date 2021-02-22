Television actress Kinjal Dhamecha, who will be seen in the upcoming show Bawara Dil, says she knows six languages and plans to learn as many as she can in her lifetime. The actress says she can speak in Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Marwadi and Bhojpuri. 'Ram Siya ke Luv Kush' Serial in Trouble: Colors Tv Show Gets Show-Cause Notice from I&B Ministry.

"They are innate to my character. I know six languages and plan to learn as many as I can in my lifetime. I feel as an actor and also as an individual knowing a particular language empowers me or any individual to broaden the canvas. As an artist, when you get to play different characters, if you know a particular language you will get that accent effortlessly," she said. Ramayan on Star Plus and Mahabharat on Colors: Here's The Telecast Time and Schedule for the Re-Run of the Doordarshan Shows (View Tweets).

"I also love talking to people and exploring different cultures and knowing their language helps me to connect with them better. I also know Haryanvi enough to understand, but I am working on learning it completely," she added.

Debutante Kinjal gained popularity playing Siddhi in the show. Bawara Dil is a love story of Siddhi and Shiva who love to hate each other. The show airs on Colors.

