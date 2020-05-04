Ramayan on Star Plus and Mahabharat on Colors: Here's The Telecast Time and Schedule for the Re-Run of the Doordarshan Shows (View Tweets)

Ramayan, Mahabharat (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Ramayan and Mahabharat, two of Doordarshan's record-breaking mythological shows, were recently re-aired on Doordarshan and DD Bharati during the lockdown. However, for all you viewers who got addicted to watching Ramayan and Mahabharat on television, here is a treat for you guys. Like we reported a few days back, Ramayan and Mahabharat will be re-airing once again. While Ramayan recently concluded its airing on Doordarshan, Mahabharat on DD Bharati has a few episodes left to complete its run. Doordarshan Shows Ramayan and Mahabharat To Re-Run on Star Plus and Colors Respectively (Deets Inside).

Here's When and Where You Can Re-Watch Ramayan and Mahabharat:

Star Plus will be telecasting Ramayan from 7:30 pm beginning May 4, 2020 for 7 days a week.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

Colors will be re-airing Mahabharat from 7 pm to 9 PM, beginning May 4, 2020 for 7 days a week.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

And soon, both the shows will begin airing once again on leading GECs Star Plus and Colors. While Ramayan will air on Star Plus, Mahabharat will air on Colors. Ironically, Siddharth Kumar Tewary's 2013 version of Mahabharat is already on-air on Star Plus. Well, how many of you are ready for another treat of Doordarshan's epic shows?