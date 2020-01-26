Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz's Pyaar Himanshi Khurana All Set To Re-Enter The Show As His Family (Deets Inside)

Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Post, Himanshi Khurana's exit from Bigg Boss 13, Asim Riaz was the only one contestant who missed her a lot. And why not? As the two shared a special bond and we all know what it was. Khurana who already was in a relationship while she was on the show did not flash much interest towards Asim, but after she got evicted, things took a different turn. Reportedly, Himanshi has broken up with the one she was about to marry and the reason behind the same is Asim. Recently, even Asim had confessed that he loves Himanshi. Amidst this, now here comes an official confirmation that Khurana is soon going to enter the house and that too as Riaz's family. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s 'Close' Friend Himanshi Khurana All Set to Re-Enter the House?

If a report on Spotboye is anything to go by, then in the family week, Asim's parivaar will be the Punjabi singer. The entertainment portal further reports that the ex-contestant will make her presence felt in the house on Monday. Well, but she isn't coming solo, as Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shahbaz, Mahira Sharma's bro Akash, Arti Singh's sister-in-law Kashmira Shah, Sidharth Shukla's sister will be tagged along. These people are expected to stay in the BB house for four days and will be assigned twisted tasks to be performed with the housemates. Bigg Boss 13: Parag Tyagi Tells Asim Riaz That Himanshi Khurana Is Waiting Outside For Him, Brother Umar Confirms The Statements (Watch Video).

Here's A Cute Video Of Asim and Himanshi:

This piece of news is surely an interesting one for all Asim-Himanshi fans as finally after a long time, they will see them once again in a single frame. Also, it will be interesting to see that will Himanshi and Asim make it official on the reality show? Loads of drama coming in the weeks ahead. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates from BB 13!