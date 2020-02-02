Bigg Boss 13: Did Rashami Desai Just Break Up With Arhaan Khan On National Television? (Watch Video)

Rashami Desai, Arhaan Khan, Himanshi Khurana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13's upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will see not one but two relationships come under the scanner that is Salman Khan, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana's and Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan's. After lecturing Asim on his desperation to get Himanshi Khurana to accept his marriage proposal and also warning the good-looking model to end things with his girlfriend outside before pursuing anything with Himanshi, Salman shifts his focus to Himanshi again, but this time for a matter involving Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan. Yes, the pair's relationship does not cease to become the topic of discussion in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's Friendship Makes Arhaan Khan Cry (Watch Video).

Salman Khan pulls up Himanshi Khurana for repeatedly discussing the happenings of the outside world with the contestants inside. He then plays the clip of a conversation that Himanshi had with Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz about how she met Arhaan Khan outside and how he was disappointed and disturbed with Rashami Desai.

Watch The Clip of Himanshi's Conversation Below:

Rashami Desai does not take too kindly to Himanshi's doing and also tells her that Arhaan might be her brother but he has not told her the whole story. Rashami and Devoleena both then convey to Salman that Rashami tried to save Arhaan when she lied that she knew about his marriage but in reality, she did not know about his wedding and his child. But Salman tells Desai that Arhaan has told Himanshi that Desai knew about it and that's when she loses her cool. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Tells Asim Riaz That He Will Kick His Ass, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals That Rashami Desai Did Not Know Of Arhaan Khan's Marriage (Watch Video)

Watch The Video Below:

Rashami is heard telling that 'usko jaake dukhda rone ke zarurat kya hai jab mai ghar ke andar hun' and then m oves on to tell Himanshi to convey to her brother Arhaan, "tu jaake usko boll de ki mujhe ab in cheezon mein nahi padna hai', (You go and tell him that I don't want to get involved in all of this). Wow! Did Rashami decide to end her relationship with Arhaan on national television? Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Slams Rashami Desai for Proposing to Arhaan Khan, Asks Whether She Was Pretending or Knew That He Has a Child (Watch Video).

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss, after Arhaan Khan entered the house and proposed to Rashami Desai. After the episode, Salman Khan had called out Arhaan for lying to Rashami about being married and having a kid. Rashami was so broken after the episode that Salman Khan himself entered the house to clear things out between Arhaan and Desai. The pair also spoke and decided that they will sort things out after stepping out of the house, but looks like Desai has had enough and wants nothing to do with Arhaan anymore.