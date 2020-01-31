Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai's Friendship Makes Arhaan Khan Cry (Watch Video)

Rashami Desai, Himanshi Khurana, Arhaan Khan (Photo Credits: Voot)

Bigg Boss 13's episode where certain connections entered the house to support the contestants, saw Himanshi Khurana as Asim Riaz's supporter. And while the pair's love angle has been the taking point of the show this week in the house, the next episode of the show will see Himanshi Khurana make a huge revelation to Rashami Desai - that she has no plans to commit to Asim in the show. In a heart-to-heart chat with Himanshi Khurana, Rashami Desai is seen telling her that Asim really loves her and she doesn't love him back as much. Bigg Boss 13 Day 124 Preview: Himanshi Khurana Tells Rashami Desai That Asim Riaz's Close Confidants Have Asked Her Not To Commit to Him on National Television (Watch Video).

To this, Himanshi says that she needs clarity on certain things from Asim first and also tells Desai that 'someone very very close to Asim has asked her 'NOT TO' commit to him so soon!'

Himanshi also has a candid chat with Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz where she tells the boys that she met Arhaan Khan before entering the house. Himanshi was heard telling Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim Riaz that 'Arhaan is very disturbed with Rashami's behaviour, but is thankful to Asim Riaz who had reminded Rashami that it was Arhaan who fought with Sidharth to defend her while she was bonding and chit-chatting with Sidharth Shukla. Bigg Boss 13 Day 110 Preview: Rashami Desai Breaks Down And Sidharth Shukla Consoles Her, Paras Chhabra's Mother Slams His Closeness With Mahira Sharma (Watch Video).

Watch The Video Below:

Himanshi went on to say, "that man cried in front of me" and revealed that Arhaan told her he was not wrong in many issues and Rashami could have cleared his name on national television itself when it was maligned here. Himanshi was also quoted as saying, "Agar usne mere jaate hi usse (Sidharth Shukla) dosti karni thi toh mera usse lake kya matlab?"

To this, Vishal was heard saying that Rashami's behaviour had changed this week after she was declared safe in the dome time task. And Asim was seen agreeing to Vishal's opinions. Well, Himanshi, don't you think that Arhaan's message to Rashami Desai should also be communicated to her as well??