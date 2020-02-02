Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Tells Asim Riaz That He Will Kick His Ass, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals That Rashami Desai Did Not Know Of Arhaan Khan's Marriage (Watch Video)

Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It has now become a norm - that every Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 13 will be one with some shocking revelations. And the next one will be no different. Recapping the events of the past week, Salman will start by describing how the tasks were performed and reportedly says that the contestants were performing well, but lost because of their connections and their confusions. Salman Khan also asks the contestants who they don't see going into the finale and varied opinions come forth. Bigg Boss 13 Day 125 Highlights: Sidharth Shukla Tells Shehnaaz Gill 'Aap Bhaad Mein Jao'.

Salman then moves on to question Asim Riaz over his proposal to Himanshi Khurana. He very rudely asks Asim that "jab ladki bhav nahi de rahi toh kyun poeeche pade ho" and adds that it is making him look pathetic outside and his repeatedly confessing his love is irritating (Did Salman Khan not see the episode where Asim asked Himanshi if she feels for him and she replied "I do"?). To this Asim says that he has fallen in love and can't help it.

Salman then asks him if he has or has not broken up with his girlfriend outside to which Asim tells him that once he goes out, he will fix everything (Asim in an earlier conversation with Sidharth had told him that his relationship with his girlfriend is hanging by a thread and that they don't talk anymore.) Salman says that he will enter the house and personally kick his ass if he finds out that Asim's claims of his relationship being on the brink of break up outside, are not true. Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Is Dating A Model? Himanshi Khurana Are You Listening (Watch Video).

Salman then moves on to berate Himanshi and says that despite Bigg Boss asking her not to, she has time and again revealed things that are happening outside the house and also pulls her up that she is not even saying those things to the concerned person. Salman then plays Himanshi's conversation with Vishal Aditya Singh and Asim about Arhaan Khan. Rashami questions Himanshi and in the argument that follows, Devoleena reveals to Salman that Rashami had lied to him about knowing that Arhaan was married, but she was absolutely clueless about Arhaan being married and having a child.

In other news, the cast of Malang, Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Hacked star Hina Khan will grace the Weekend Ka Vaar episode to promote their flicks, that are coincidentally going to clash with each other at the box office.