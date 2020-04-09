Bigg Boss 13's Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gets Showered With Hearts and Roses From Kamaal R Khan, Fans Trend #KamLeena and Give Birth to Hilarious Memes!

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Kamaal R Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has an admirer in the name of Kamaal R Khan. Yep, that's true! The self-proclaimed film critic recently took to his Twitter account and showered love on the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress. However, this is not the first time that KRK has expressed his pyaar for Devo. As during the TV star's sting on BB 13, the man used to tweet supportive gems for her. Well, there was a time when KRK had also crossed his limits when he had shared on the micro-blogging site that he wants to marry Devoleena. Like really? Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives It Back To Trolls Calling her Jobless, Says She Supports 'SidRa' More Than 'SidNaaz' (View Tweets).

Now, coming to Kamaal's latest tweet, in this one, he just wished Devo good morning with some hearts and flowers. But if you thought that's the end of the story, no, as there's more to the tale. Right from the time, KRK's tweet made it to the web, a section of fans started trending #KamLeena as a new hashtag and also gave birth to memes. Well, we do know that Kamaal might be happy looking at all this, but we wonder what's Devo take on the same? Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee States That Arhaan Khan Used to Perform Black Magic on Rashami Desai.

#Kamleena 😂🤣 NAATI BAHU AND COOL BOY 🤣 sidnaaz is an emotion but kamleena is loose motion pic.twitter.com/mKS6YggEvh — shehnaazians (Sidnaazians) (@Shehnaazian9) April 6, 2020

So, what do you think of #KamLeena? Just kidding! Meanwhile, Devoleena recently made headlines when in a live session with BFF, Rashami Desai she had expressed her distaste over Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's music video, Bhula Dunga. Fans of the two slammed the bahu-bani-babe and rest is history. Stay tuned!