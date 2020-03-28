Devoleena Bhattacharjee Gives It Back To Trolls Calling her Jobless, Says She Supports 'SidRa' More Than 'SidNaaz' (View Tweets)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee (Photo Credits: Instagram, Twitter)

Devoleena Bhattacharjee made quite the impression on the audience during her stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. Eliminated more than once from the show, Devo, who was considered a strong player, was brought back in many times to introduce twists and turns in the controversial house. However, her stint ended when she injured her back and had to make an exit, and Bigg Boss 11's mastermind Vikas Gupta filled in for the lady. However, after advice from her doctor to not play any more aggressive tasks in the show, Devoleena bowed out, out to return as Rashami Desai's connection for a few days inside the house. Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee States That Arhaan Khan Used to Perform Black Magic on Rashami Desai.

But looks like Bigg Boss 13 fandoms haven't left the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress alone. After being trolled for being 'jobless' after Bigg Boss 13 when the other players of the house were doing various projects, Devoleena started trolling the trolls who trolled her. Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Preview: Salman Khan Tells Asim Riaz That He Will Kick His Ass, Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals That Rashami Desai Did Not Know Of Arhaan Khan's Marriage (Watch Video)

This is best BAJAO SECTION BY OUR OMG GIRL @Devoleena_23 . Epic reply to all her HATERS. They really deserve this.#Devoleena #Devo @DevNaFC pic.twitter.com/XhMbP1QtxI — Gayatri Behera (@Gayatri03267427) March 28, 2020

Devoleena supporters soon started trending '#Devo' on twitter for the lady's savage hit back at trolls and also started the trend 'SavageDevo'. Well, while trolling is a part and parcel of every actors' life, it simply becomes extremely ugly when these trolls go personal. Nevertheless, good comeback Devoleena!