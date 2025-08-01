Actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are all over the internet, making waves with their big-screen debut, Saiyaara. The movie, directed by Mohit Suri, seems to have struck a chord with audiences, especially Gen Z moviegoers who are storming theatres in large numbers. The film's heart-wrenching storyline and soul-stirring music, along with positive word of mouth, have contributed to its unexpected success. Amid Saiyaara's phenomenal run, lead actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have temporarily gone abroad, taking a much-needed break. The duo reportedly flew to Singapore to celebrate their film’s success. However, a fan-shared post on Instagram suggests they might actually be in Bali, Indonesia. Amid Saiyaara’s Blockbuster Success, Did Ranbir Kapoor and Varun Dhawan Take a Subtle Dig at the Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda Starrer?.

Ahaan Panday Parties in Bali As ‘Saiyaara’ Continues Its Box Office Success

After the sensational theatrical run of Saiyaara, the team deserves to celebrate its success. As per the latest media reports, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are currently in Singapore on vacation. A video of Aneet Padda being spotted at the Mumbai airport before jetting off to the destination also surfaced online. However, it seems like the actors might just be pulling a smart trick to make fans believe they are in Singapore.

According to a post shared by a fan page on Instagram, the duo is reportedly holidaying in Bali, Indonesia. Sharing two snaps of the actors allegedly from Bali, the post was captioned, "Fooled the whole fandom into thinking they are inSingapore but turned out both are in Bali vacationining yea besties go off ig."

A video of Ahaan Panday, allegedly from a club in Bali, partying and giving a shoutout to a fan, also surfaced online.

Ahaan Panday’s Viral Video From Bali Club

Another video from Bali !!! This boy is such a sweetheart !! 😭❤️ #AhaanPanday pic.twitter.com/JQbGASM4aU — Sanika (Saiyaara era 🤍) (@starryyeyedgirl) July 30, 2025

Aneet Padda’s Latest Social Media Update

Mohit Suri on His Daily Chats With Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda

Saiyaara director Mohit Suri recently sat down for an interview with Komal Nahta. During their conversation, the filmmaker confirmed that the duo, who are currently vacationing abroad, speak to him every day. He said, "Once in the morning, once at night. They’re so happy, they’re getting recognised. For them, every day is new, and they want to share it with me. They keep asking, 'Why aren’t you here'?"

Mohit Suri Shares on Ahaan and Aneet’s Bright Future

During the interview, Mohit Suri compared Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s excitement to the early experiences of actors he has previously worked with.He said, "I saw this look on Emraan Hashmi's face when his first film (Footpath) released. I saw it with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor during Aashiqui 2. That mix of disbelief and pure joy, Ahaan and Aneet dont yet know whats coming next but theyre soaking it all in." Is ‘Saiyaara’ Boy Ahaan Panday Dating Miss Mizoram 2023 Zuali Chhangte After Shruti Chauhan and Tara Sutaria? Reddit Post Sparks Buzz (View Post).

Watch Mohit Suri’s Full Interview With Komal Nahta:

Saiyaara also features Rajesh Kumar, Varun Badola, Alam Khan and Sid Makkar among others in key roles. The movie has so far collected INR 280 crore in India.

