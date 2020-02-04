Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee States That Arhaan Khan Used to Perform Black Magic on Rashami Desai

Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arhaan Khan, Rashami Desai (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan's relationship became a topic of discussion when Salman Khan opened a can of worms and revealed that Arhaan is married with a child. Desai was unaware of this big news but still gave Arhaan a second chance. But in the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Rashami was seen almost breaking his ties with Arhaan, when Himanshi shared an update on how the man is 'disturbed' with Desai's gesture on the show. Even Salman bashed Himanshi for sharing Rashami-Arhaan's personal deets to Asim Riaz. During the same, Devoleena was seen supporting Rashami. Bigg Boss 13: After Vishal Aditya Singh, Mahira Sharma To Get Eliminated In A Mid-Week Eviction?

On Tuesday's (February 3) episode, Rashami and Devo were seen talking about Arhaan. During the conversation, Bhattacharjee was seen making Desai understand that Arhaan is not in love but is using her for name, money and fame. Later, in little whispers, Devo was also seen claiming that she has heard from quite a bundle of people that Arhaan was doing black magic on Rashami. This is a huge revelation on national TV, right? Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan Claims Rashami Desai Knew About His Marriage, Says 'I Have Been Projected as a Villain and It’s Humiliating'.

Check Out This Video Of Rashami Blasting At Himanshi:

Meanwhile, Arhaan in his latest interview with TOI expressed his unhappiness over Rashami Desai for not taking a stand for him. He also added that things are not over from his side and he is waiting for Rashami to get out of the house so that he can sort things. Well, this is so confusing and we wonder who is right or wrong here? Stay tuned!