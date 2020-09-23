Bigg Boss 14 will miss out on having Kavita Kaushik on the show. This won't be the first time when the FIR actress was rumoured to be joining the reality show. This won't be the first time when it only remained rumours. Earlier, reports claimed that Kavita has given her nod for BB14. Now, the actress took to her Twitter page to call out, what she termed as, 'fake news'. She also took a jibe at the current state of journalism, saying that most things on news these days are fake. Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin Is Getting Ready For The Premiere Of Salman Khan's Reality Show (View Pics).

A fan club of the reality show shared on social media that Kavita would shoot for her dance performance for the opening act on Monday. Kavita also had a hilarious response to this rumour.

In September 2019, Kavita had talked about her aversion towards reality shows. She had said, "I don’t want to be a part of this madness where people keep doing reality shows with aggressive content that is not fit to sit and watch with your families. In reality shows, you don’t know what will be thrown at you, which direction it will take and how you will be made to look on screen. I can’t do anything just for the sake of money and staying relevant in the industry. I will go on a trek and challenge myself rather than doing something meaningless." Bigg Boss 14 House Photos Leaked? Here Is a Tour of the New Residence for the Contestants [View Pics Inside].

Check Out Kavita Kaushik's Tweet Here:

False! Like most news nowadays 🤪 https://t.co/qfBAfP96CE — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) September 22, 2020

And Here Is One More:

Hilarious! Mujhe hi nahi pata mai aaj dance kar rahi hu 🤣 https://t.co/f83nJ6jIGB — Kavita (@Iamkavitak) September 22, 2020

So far, only two contestants have been confirmed for Bigg Boss 14. Jasmin Bhasin was spotted getting her makeup done before shooting for her opening act. Last year, Jasmin's Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai had entered the show. Sidharth won the season. He is also rumoured to be entering the new season as a special guest along with old contestants like Gauahar Khan and Hina Khan. Just like Jasmin, Nikki Tamboli was also spotted getting her makeup.

Salman Khan has returned as the host for the umpteenth time. It will be interesting to see how the show is made with safety measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, when the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world, and lockdowns were imposed across various countries, various versions of the reality show were shut. Big Brother 8 Canada contestants learnt about the coronavirus inside the house and the show was prematurely shut. So was Big Brother Germany and Bigg Boss Kannada.

