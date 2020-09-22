The fans of reality show Bigg Boss are super pumped up for the upcoming season. Soon, the fans are to witness a brand new version of BB with Bigg Boss 14. The fourteenth season is said to be a bit different than what fans saw till now, thanks to 2020! The list is under the wraps but a few names are already out. Jasmin Bhasin is one of them. Now, it is almost confirmed that she will be a part of the show as her pics from before the BB 14 premiere are out. Nia Sharma Clarifies Not Doing Bigg Boss 14, Says, 'Can’t Opt Out of Something That We Were Not a Part Of In the First Place'.

In the snaps that are out on the micro blogging site, it is seen that the Naagin actress is getting her make up done. The tweet claims that the still where a a make up artist with face shield and overcoat is giving a touch up to the contestant. Not just Jasmin's, but actress Nikki Tamboli's photos are also out. Check out a few of them.

Jasmin Bhasin

Nikki Tamboli

Speaking of the season, the list that is floating around promises an interesting line-up of contestants. Apart from Jasmin and Nikki, other contestants are reported to be Eijaz Khan, Naina Singh, Nishant Singh Malkani, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Karan Patel, Aly Goni, Sneha Ullal, Rahul Vaidya. However, as per the tradition, one has to wait for the

