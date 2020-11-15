Get ready to have a blast while reading Bigg Boss 14's update, as the house was literally on fire on the Diwali special episode of Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. Right from Jasmin Bhasin tagging Eijaz Khan fake as well as a victim, Rubina Dilaik and Rahu Vaidya’s tu tu main main to wild card contestant Shardul Pandit finally saying goodbye to the reality show, Sunday’s WKV was LIT. That’s not it, as we also saw a qawwali night inside the house featuring the housemates where Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz and more were made fun of. Incase you’ve missed the episode, here’s five highlights from the show. Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar November 14 Episode: Aly Goni, Pavitra Punia Get Emotional; Kavita Kaushik Complains About Eijaz Khan to Salman Khan - 5 Highlights of BB 14.

The Fun Qawwali Night

The house gets divided into Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu's team where it's qawwali (roast) competition between the two. Rahul starts to sing and calls Jaan as dhol, Eijaz Khan as no sher khan, Jasmin Bhasin useless without Aly Goni whereas, on the other hand, Jaan tags Rahul as someone who follows the herd, Kavita Kaushik as an apradhi, Nikki Tamboli as double dholki and the entertainment continues.

Jasmin Makes Rubina Taste The Misunderstanding Ka Gulab Jamun

A new task leads to friction between Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin. The task was that each contestant needs to feed another inmate gulab jamun by telling what's his/her misunderstanding. Jasmin feeds Rubina and says she acts and plays the game with quite a superiority complex. This irks Rubina and she tells Bhasin that this was not the right platform ton utter such hurtful words.

Check Out The Video:

#WeekendKaVaar mein aaj gharwale batayenge ek doosre ki qualities ki percentage. Koi hai 30% fake toh koi 50% over confident, sabke liye hai kuch na kuch! Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect#BiggBoss14 #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/0IkYKlwC5X — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) November 15, 2020

Jasmin Says Eijaz Is Fake, Latter Calls Her Banaawati

Bigg Boss gives another task to the inmates where they need to rank the quality of a person in percentages and vice-versa. Jeet Ka Jazba (50%), Fake (30%), Khaali Bartan (12%), Victim (7%) and Aashiq (1%) is what Jasmin gives to Eijaz. To which the man, tags Jasmin as banawaati (50%). Both the contestants deny to the allegations.

Rubina Dilaik VS Rahul Vaidya

The next two who plays the percentage game is Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya. And well, the result is that Rahul feels Rubina has superiority complex issue and gives it 50 percent whereas Dilaik tags Vaidya as overconfident (50%) and ghamandi (30%). This task also leads to a clash between the two.

Shardul Pandit Evicted

This week Shardul Pandit and Rubina Dilaik were the two who nominated. And as per the audience votes, Shardul gets evicted. The host adds that the difference in the votes this time was negligible and lauds Pandit for entering the show even after his mother being super ill.

That's it, guy! As expected the Diwali special Sunday episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar was quite dhamakedaar. Let us see what Monday brings for the contestants. Stay tuned to LatestLY for all the updates with regards to BB 14.

