The fight between Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash is getting worse everyday inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Recently, during the Ticket To Finale task, Tejasswi blames Karan that he is an altogether different person during the task. She also tells him that he is not willing to make this relationship work. Bigg Boss 15: Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, S S Rajamouli to Appear on Salman Khan’s Show in Weekend Ka Vaar Episode.

Karan says: "I am with the one who will play fair, either for you or me." Tejasswi replies: "I will support the one who will play for me." Karan adds: "You are doubting my intentions." While Tejasswi says that she will play for her supporters as Karan is also doing the same. "I have no issues if you win but play a fair game." Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Breaks Glass During Her Fight With Rakhi Sawant in the Ticket to Finale Task (Watch Video).

Karan Kundrra Breaks Down

Badh rahi hai daraar #TejRan ke rishtey mein. Kya toot jaayegi yeh pyaar ki dor #TicketToFinale race jeetne ke junoon mein? Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 tonight at 10:30 PM only on #Colors. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. #BB15 #BiggBoss @Voot pic.twitter.com/0KRPWjTNUO — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) December 23, 2021

Later, Karan tells Tejasswi that his chances are weak to win the task. Meanwhile, Tejasswi asks Karan if he has a problem if she wins the game. Karan says: "You should be ashamed of yourself and now these people are closer to you than me." He points out Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena because Rakhi has told Tejasswi that Karan is hatching plots behind her back and Tejasswi trusts Rakhi. This hurts Karan.

