Actress Surbhi Chandna has officially addressed the controversy surrounding the promotional event for the web series Psycho Saiyaan, following reports of a rift with co-star Tejasswi Prakash. The incident, which reportedly left Chandna in tears and led to her early exit from a media junket, has sparked significant discussion across social media and industry circles. What Happened Between Tejasswi Prakash and Surbhi Chandna at ‘Psycho Saiyaan’ Promotional Event?.

Surbhi Chandna and Tejasswi Prakash’s Promotional Stand-Off

The tension began during a scheduled press interaction for the MX Player series earlier this week. According to media representatives present at the venue, the event was disrupted when Tejasswi Prakash reportedly arrived late and declined to participate in joint interviews with Chandna.

While Surbhi Chandna and co-actor Anud Singh Dhaka arrived on time, the publicity team allegedly informed the waiting press that Prakash would only conduct solo sessions. This last-minute change led to a chaotic atmosphere, with reports suggesting that Chandna was visibly upset and eventually left the venue after completing only a portion of the scheduled interactions.

Surbhi Chandna’s Response

Breaking her silence on the matter, Chandna spoke briefly about the incident in a recent interaction with India Forums. While she chose not to delve into the specific details of the alleged friction, she acknowledged that the situation was far from ideal.

"It was an unfortunate situation, but there is nothing to comment about," Chandna told India Forums. "Thanks for reaching out."

The actress’s concise statement appears to be an attempt to de-escalate the situation, though she did not explicitly deny the reports of her emotional departure from the event.

Production Team and Co-star Reactions

The MX Player publicity team expressed surprise at the turn of events, noting that the promotional schedule had been shared with all parties well in advance.

"Tejasswi and her team were informed about the lineup two days in advance; however, they raised no objections then," a representative reportedly stated. "It was only at the eleventh hour that this concern was brought to us."

Lead actor Anud Singh Dhaka also hinted at the day's strain during his solo interviews. Having been at the venue since the morning, Dhaka reportedly remarked on the exhaustion of the crew and cast, noting that the schedule had become entirely centred around accommodating the delays.

More About 'Psycho Saiyaan'

Psycho Saiyaan marks a significant project for both actresses, particularly for Tejasswi Prakash, as she ventures further into the OTT space. The thriller explores themes of obsession and betrayal, though the off-screen drama has momentarily overshadowed the show's release.‘Bindiya Ke Bahubali’ Season 2: Everything You Need To Know About Ranvir Shorey and Saurabh Shukla’s Amazon MX Player Crime Comedy Series.

As of now, Tejasswi Prakash and her representatives have not issued an official statement regarding the allegations or the reasons behind the request for separate promotions.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 28, 2026 03:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).