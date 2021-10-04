Well known choreographer and 'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Nishant Bhat is now a participant in 'Bigg Boss 15'. He calls himself the biggest fan of host Salman Khan and at the same time he is also "scared" of him. "I am so nervous while facing Salman Khan. I am a big fan of Salman Khan. But if he will shout at me, I feel I will run away. I am so scared of him. I may faint in front of him," says Nishant who has choreographed a number of TV celebrities and is associated with dance reality shows like 'Super Dancer', 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa', 'Dance Deewane' and 'Nach Baliye'. Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat, Donal Bisht Are the Confirmed Contestants To Enter Salman Khan’s Reality Show!

Nishant was the first runner-up of 'Bigg Boss OTT' and he had a connection with Moose Jattana in it. It was interesting to watch their connection. Now he is part of 'Bigg Boss 15' and he shares: "It's an achievement and never thought will come so long. From OTT to a bigger platform. It means a lot. I am so happy to be in this show." Bigg Boss OTT Finale Winner: Divya Agarwal Lifts First BB OTT Trophy.

He wanted to do something beyond choreography and OTT happened: "I emerged as first runner up. Important thing I never planned to do was just perform my tasks and be myself. Same I am going to do this time. But this looks a bit tricky as here things I feel can be different. So, I am nervous." Does he feel this journey is going to be tough from a digital platform?

"'Bigg Boss OTT' was for six weeks and this is for three months. Most importantly, I have to be away from family and friends for so long. I was prepared for six weeks but not for three months. So I don't know how I will react inside the house. I will miss my family." But overall, he is positive: "I am overwhelmed and looking forward to having fun with everyone and I know this show will give me a lot," he concludes.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 04, 2021 05:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).